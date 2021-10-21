Woman gives birth to triplets at Niloufer

HYDERABAD

21 October 2021 21:15 IST

A young woman from Medak gave birth to triplets at Niloufer Hospital on Thursday morning. She gave birth to two girls and a boy. Doctors from the gynaecology department delivered the triplets through the caesarean method. It was a preterm delivery, they said.

As the three newborns are underweight (around 1.7 kg), they are admitted in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The gynaecologists added that while delivery of twins is common at their hospital, birth of triplets is rare.

Advertising

Advertising