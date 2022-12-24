Woman gives birth on road

December 24, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

A woman delivered a baby boy on the road at Patancheru in Sangareddy district on Saturday.

According to sources, Babita from Isnapur in Patancheru mandal was walking towards the hospital along with her family when she developed labour pains.

Seeing her condition, a local scribe, Abdul Basit, arranged for cardboard boxes from local pan shops and used them to cover her. With the help of her family members, she delivered the baby on the road. Later, the woman and the baby were shifted to the area hospital.