  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman gives birth on road

December 24, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

A woman delivered a baby boy on the road at Patancheru in Sangareddy district on Saturday.

According to sources, Babita from Isnapur in Patancheru mandal was walking towards the hospital along with her family when she developed labour pains.

Seeing her condition, a local scribe, Abdul Basit, arranged for cardboard boxes from local pan shops and used them to cover her. With the help of her family members, she delivered the baby on the road. Later, the woman and the baby were shifted to the area hospital.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.