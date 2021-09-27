Woman gives birth in Mumbai-bound train

HYDERABAD

27 September 2021

Staff of ‘108’ ambulance assist in delivery at Nizamabad station

A 20-year-old woman from Secunderabad delivered a baby boy inside a train with the help of ‘108’ ambulance staff on Sunday evening. The train was heading from Secunderabad to Mumbai, and had to be stopped at the Nizamabad station when the woman developed labour pains.

“We received a call at around 4 p.m. and reached the railway station in seven minutes. But the delivery was already under process. We helped in delivering the baby. Soon after that, the train started to move. I pulled the chain, shifted the mother and the newborn to the Government General Hospital in the district,” said M. Anand, medical technician of the 108 ambulance.

Condition of the mother and the baby was stable when they were admitted at the hospital.

Given the heavy rain in several parts across the State, staff of the ambulances have been asked to be on alert. Programme manager of the 108 ambulances in Nizamabad cluster, B. Samrat said they take help of sarpanches concerned if they receive a distress call from any inundated locality. The ambulances are driven till a safe point and thereafter, rope cots or other things are used to carry the patient to the emergency vehicles.

When it rained heavily in first week of this month, a pregnant woman in Tanduru of Vikarabad district was shifted to hospital in one of the ambulances. However, the vehicle had to stop midway as a water body overflowed onto the main road. The woman was placed on a railway track trolley and shifted to the hospital.