Woman gives birth in bus, baby gets lifetime bus pass

GHMC says that irrespective of location of delivery which was at the intersection of three administrative circles, a birth certificate has been issued

Published - July 06, 2024 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed 11078

A woman delivered a baby aboard a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus, prompting authorities of the State public transport undertaking on Saturday to issue a lifetime free travel pass to the newborn.

According to the TGSRTC, it was on Friday that a woman identified as Shwetha Ratnam, who was pregnant, boarded a 1 Z bus, from Musheerabad. When the bus was near Aramghar Crossroad, she felt labour pains.

Bus conductor R. Saroja immediately noticed Ms. Ratnam and went to her aid. Ms. Saroja informed driver M.M. Ali to stop the vehicle. Then she, with the help of about eight women passengers, arranged for privacy in the bus, and helped to deliver the baby near Bahadurpura. Soon after the delivery, both the mother and child were taken to the Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj.

TGSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar applauded Ms. Saroja and driver M.M. Ali for their alertness. He said that the duo had responded to the situation swiftly. He also pointed out that both Ms. Saroja and her child were safe on account of their presence of mind.

For their part, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) stated that after being apprised of the incident, and irrespective of the fact that the location of the birth which is at the intersection of three GHMC circles, a birth certificate to Ms Ratnam’s child was issued as soon as possible.

Telangana / Hyderabad / infants / travel and commuting

