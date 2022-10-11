Woman gang-raped in Adilabad, two arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

A 30-year-old migrant farm labourer was allegedly gangraped by four persons at Dorli village in Talamadugu mandal of Adilabad district 10 days ago.

The incident came to light on Sunday after the victim filed a complaint at the local police station with the help of her family members.

According to sources, four persons of the village allegedly barged into her house when she was alone at home with her children 10 days ago. They whisked her away to a nearby shed and raped her at the secluded place. The accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the crime to anyone.

The victim’s husband originally hails from Maharashtra and the couple had migrated to Dorli a couple of months ago to eke out a living, sources added.

Acting on her complaint, the police have arrested two accused identified as Praveen, 25, and Akash, 22, on Monday. The remaining two accused in the gangrape case are absconding.