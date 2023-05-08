ADVERTISEMENT

Woman from Hyderabad among eight killed in Texas shooting

May 08, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aishwarya Reddy Thatikonda’s fiance was also injured in the Texas shooting and is receiving treatment at McKinney Medical

The Hindu Bureau

An engineer of Hyderabad Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27, is one of the victims of the shooting incident at Allen Mall in Texas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad, Telangana, was among the eight individuals who were shot dead by a gunman in Texas, U.S. on Sunday. She was working as a project manager with a private company in Dallas and was out shopping at a mall with her fiance when the man opened fire at a crowd. 

Sources said that Aishwarya Reddy Thatikonda, a resident of Saroornagar in Hyderabad and a daughter of a district judgea in Ranga Reddy district court, was staying in Dallas, Texas. 

Reports confirmed that Aishwarya was among the eight killed when the man, identified as Mauricio Garcia, carrying a gun had fired upon a crowd at a mall in Texas. Aishwarya’s fiance was also reportedly injured in the shooting but was declared as out of danger after the doctors removed two bullets from his body. 

Garcia, who is from Dallas, fired on shoppers at the Allen Premium Outlets mall, in the north Dallas suburbs with an AR-15 rifle, before he was shot dead by a police officer who was responding to a different call in the vicinity. The investigators suspect he may have had far-right links, as suggested by a clothing patch he wore. “The patch bore the letters RWDS, standing for “Right Wing Death Squad” – believed to be a neo-Nazi group,” reports said.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya’s family from Hyderabad is said to be in touch with a few organisations and Indian officials in the United States to bring the body back home.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / crime

