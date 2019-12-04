Woman found murdered; search on for husband

Thota Ramesh, said to be addicted to alcohol, allegedly killed his 25-year-old wife Subba Lakshmi and left her body on the outskirts of Venkatapuram near here. Ramesh is absconding and the police launched a search for him.

Police said the murder took place on Tuesday night but the body was found on Wednesday morning. A pesticide bottle, a knife, a liquor bottle and chicken curry kept in a bowl were found on the spot. The police said the crime scene suggested that he might have poisoned her as there was frothing around her mouth.

Inspector K Shiva Prasad and SI G Thirupathi inspected the area. The body was shifted to the Eturnagaram government hospital for postmortem.

Villagers said Ramesh, who worked as a private driver, used to harass his wife. They had fought frequently, due to which she had often stayed at her parents’ house with her two children at Chokkala.

Recently, during a fight in an inebriated state, Ramesh had poured petrol on his house in a bid to burn it. The villagers overpowered him and tied him to a tree.

On Tuesday, he went to the house of his wife’s parents and persuaded her to come with him, ostensibly, to their house. However, he took her to a secluded place and killed her, police said. Villagers said he himself was going around, telling people that he had killed his wife and showed the gold ornaments she had on her. On suspicion, they informed her parents, after which a search was launched for her and the body was found on the outskirts.