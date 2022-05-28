Woman found murdered at her residence

A septuagenarian was found murdered at her residence at Petbasheerabad here on Friday.

The victim, T. Sujatha (72), lived alone in her Srikrishna Nagar Colony house, while her three daughters stayed in different parts of the city, and son works in Malaysia. Her husband passed away two years ago.

According to Petbasheerabad Inspector S. Ramesh, the woman last spoke to her daughter Sangeetha on the afternoon of May 24, and since then she did not respond to the repeated calls from her daughters. Worried about their mother’s health, another daughter Kavitha, on the morning of May 27, asked a neighbour to check on the former. “While the door was locked from outside, the neighbour sensed foul smell emanating from the house, and alerted the family members, who in turn rushed to the house and broke open the door only to find their mother in a shocking state,” he said.

Sujatha’s body in a decomposed state was found in her bedroom. Mr. Ramesh suspects that a known person could have entered that house, killed the woman and fled away after locking the door from outside.

“The motive is yet to be ascertained, as cash and jewellery were intact. Teams were formed and we are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify and nab the accused,” the inspector said.