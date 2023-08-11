Woman found dead

August 11, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Allegedly upset over her son failing in the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam, a woman died by suicide at her residence in Balaji Nagar Enclave of Gajularamaram. The Jeedimetla police booked a case.

Police said that the woman, Pushpa Jyothi, 41, a home tutor, allegedly died by suicide by hanging at her residence on Wednesday. Her husband is a private employee. The couple has two sons and one of them recently appeared for the the CA exam. “It was his first attempt at the exam and he failed to clear it. Allegedly worried about her son’s future, she hanged herself in her bedroom,” said the police.

On receiving information, police booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and shifted the body for autopsy.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44)

