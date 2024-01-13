‘Woman found dead was depressed after having a fall out with a friend’

January 13, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad police solved the case of an unidentified woman’s charred body found near a mango garden in Bakaram village of Moinabad. Police found that the woman, aged 22, was a resident of Habeebnagar. She engaged an autorickshaw till Moinabad before she allegedly set herself ablaze.

Rajendranagar DCP S. Rashmi Perumal said that on January 8, the locals of Bakaram village called the police via Dial 100 and informed them about a burning body by the road. “The Moinabad police started a probe and found that an autorickshaw was seen passing through the Yenkepally-Bakaram road in the CCTV camera,” said the official.

The auto driver, Syed Wasim, informed the police about the woman engaging his auto on January 8 from Mallepally to Moinabad. “However, she made two stops before Moinabad. She first stopped at a friend’s house in Muradnagar and then at another friend’s house in Royal Colony, Humayun Nagar. She boarded the auto back with a five litre tin and deboarded at Moinabad via Yenkepally,” added the DCP.

It was revealed through her friends that she had slipped into depression after having a fall out with one of her friends/classmates. Officials said that she tried to harm herself in the past and used to leave the house without informing anyone.

“She doused herself with fuel and set herself on fire at Moinabad. The case, which was initially registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was altered, and the body was handed over to the family for final rites,” concluded the official.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)