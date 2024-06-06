Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Safilguda    

ADVERTISEMENT

The death of a 34-year-old woman at her residence in Balram Nagar in Safilguda is shrouded in mystery.

The deceased, identified as Gundrolu Madhavi, 34, was found dead at her residence on Monday after she sent her son Gunrolu Pavan, 15, a WhatsApp message to collect money from her.

Madhavi is survived by her three children – two sons and a daughter - who have been living with their grandmother in Malla Reddy Colony of Jawahar Nagar after their father’s death in 2021.

Madhavi, who was working as a helper at a private dental clinic in Karkhana, was staying with her colleague and live-in partner, Shiva Ratri Yadagiri, 24, for the last seven months in a rented penthouse in Balram Nagar, Neredmet.

A day before her son Pavan discovered her body, Madhavi had asked him to collect ₹20,000 from her almirah along with auto keys from her handbag from her residence, said Neredmet Inspector P. Sandeep Kumar. Moreover, she also asked him to take ₹8,000 from her PhonePay account the next day.

However, before her son could go for the visit, Shiva called him early on Monday informing him that Madhavi was not taking calls and said that she might have ended her life.

When Pavan rushed home, he found his mother lying in a pool of blood with a dupatta wrapped around her neck.

The body was immediately rushed to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem after which it was handed over to the family for final rites.

“Only after the postmortem results are in can we confirm if this was a suicide or a murder,” the official said.

The Neredmet police have booked the case under the section 174 (suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and further investigation is underway.

