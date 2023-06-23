Woman found dead in Nacharam

June 23, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A woman in her early 30s ended her life on Facebook live at her apartment in Nacharam police limits on Friday.

The police identified the woman as Sana Khan, mother of a three-year-old boy, and a software employee. She married one Hemanth Patel, a music teacher from Rajasthan, nearly four years ago.

The victim said that she was pushed to the extreme because of the torture by her husband and his extramarital partner, who she alleged is one of his students.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ms. Khan’s family members, Patel agreed to the marriage despite his parents’ disapproval and had also promised to change his religion. He took the marriage vows and was also named Shamsher.

While their family life went smoothly for a year, trouble started after Ms. Khan figured out her husband’s secret affair and questioned him. The victim’s family alleged that Mr. Patel, his family members and the partner caused harassment - pushing her to end life.

The Nacharam police registered a case for further investigation.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 8142020033/8142020044)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.