Woman found dead in Jagadgirigutta

September 14, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Jagadgirigutta on Monday. Police said that she was allegedly depressed over her boyfriend getting married to someone else. 

The deceased, Palikonda Mounika, was a private employee working for a firm in Madhapur and was residing with a roommate, Saumya, in Jagadgirigutta. 

“On Monday, her father tried to call her but she was not answering her phone and had asked Saumya to check on her. As Saumya was not in Hyderabad for the week, she sent a common friend to check on Mounika, who confirmed that she was lying unconscious,” said the police, adding that a half empty box of pesticide was found beside the body. 

It was revealed during questioning that Mounika was in love with one Sai Kiran and that her parents did not agree to their relationship. “She was told to break her relationship with Sai and she stopped talking to him about two months ago. However, upon realising that he was getting married to someone else, she allegedly slipped into depression,” added the police. 

A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC.

(Roshini - suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

