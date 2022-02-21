Woman found dead after sexual assault

Body of an unidentified woman in a semi-nude state was found in the dilapidated police outpost near Hitech City MMTS station on Monday.

According to Madhapur Police, the woman was sexually assaulted and later beaten to death by the suspect, who is yet to be identified. “On Sunday, she was taken inside the dilapidated police outpost where the suspect sexually assaulted her before hitting her head to the floor, as a result she died on the spot,” Inspector Ravindra Prasad said.

He said that a case was registered and they are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify and nab the suspect.