Woman ends life with son

HYDERABAD

25 December 2021 21:13 IST

A woman set herself on fire along with her two-year-old son at Sircingandal village in Kondapaka mandal of Siddipet district on Saturday.

According to the police, G. Navitha took the extreme step as she was unable to bear the harassment by her husband and in-laws.

In a complaint lodged with the police, her mother B. Mallavva alleged that Navitha used to be regularly harassed by her husband Swamy, his brother Bhaskar and mother-in-law Beeravva and were responsible for her suicide.

Advertising

Advertising

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)

Three injured as tractor overturns

Three persons were injured, one of them seriously, when a tractor overturned at Lakdaram village under Patancheru police station limits on Saturday.

According to sources, Akash, Vamshi and Vijay, all below 19 years, got injured. Vijay’s condition was stated to be serious. He was shifted to a private hospital in Kondapur.