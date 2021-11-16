Woman ends life along with two children

Medak

16 November 2021 21:45 IST

In a shocking incident, a woman ended her life by jumping into a tank along with her two children. The incident took place at Dadayipalli village in Tekmal mandal in the wee hours Tuesday. According to police one Rajitha had an heated argument with her husband Raju on Monday night. Both of them were reported to frequently clash with each other. After a verbal argument, Rajitha left home in the midnight along with children and jumped into the tank. The children were identified as Rashwanth (4) and Rakshita (2). Bodies were retreived from the tank and handed over to family members after postmortem. Tekmal police registered a case and are investigating.

Roshni –Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000

Advertising

Advertising