Woman electrocuted while trying to save niece

June 06, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The victim saw her niece in danger and rushed to her rescue and she succumbed to electric shock moments later

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman died of electrocution while attempting to rescue a girl at Addagutta Society in KPHB Colony police limits on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Bapanamma a guard at an apartment at Samatha Nagar, the police said, rushed to rescue her niece Sri Lakshmi, who while playing accidentally touched a tree that had a bunch of tangled wires touching it.

At around 10 a.m., when Bapanamma saw Sri Lakshmi in danger, she rushed to her rescue, but in turn suffered electric shock and collapsed. She breathed her last at the accident scene a few moments later. The young girl, who suffered injuries, has been shifted to a hospital.

Police who inspected the scene suspect electricity leakage either because of the tree branches touching electric wires or a short circuit led to the accident. Police are probing the sequence of events leading to the accident.

Preliminarily, a case under IPC. S. 304 A (causing death by negligence) was registered.

