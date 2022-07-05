Woman duped to the tune of ₹ 39 lakh

She ends up paying the huge amount to claim a ₹ 25 lakh ‘lottery’

A homemaker from Khairatabad, who was elated by a telephonic communication that she won a ₹ 25 lakh lottery, ended up losing ₹ 39 lakh in an attempt to claim it.

From the first call on October 2 last year, till the time she approached the cyber crime police, the woman had shelled out lakhs of rupees in instalments as ‘charges’ to claim the lottery amount.

The police, who launched an investigation, had a breakthrough by following technical evidence and one 27-year-old Rakesh Kumar, a helper, of Danapur in Patna, who allegedly executed the fraud, was nabbed.

Announcing his arrest on Tuesday, police said they have also recovered 16 mobile phones, 73 debit cards, 30 SIM cards, 11 passbooks of various banks and two cheque books from him.

OTP fraud

A resident of Kanchanbagh lost ₹ 1 lakh from her savings bank account after she disclosed her one-time password to a caller. She was informed about redeeming her reward points linked to the credit card.

Police said the woman dutifully followed the caller’s instructions and disclosed the OTP thrice for the consecutive transactions.

Elaborate examinations of the calls, police said, led to an organised call centre in Noida from where members call lists of random people and introduce themselves as bank officials from the head office.

During a raid by Hyderabad police in Noida, 11 persons, including four women, were found to be in the business. According to the police, the accused were involved in as many as 18 cases relating to Telangana and over a 100 cases from across the country.