Woman drowns in canal, husband rescued

A woman reportedly drowned in the Kakatiya canal at Alugunuru of Thimmapur mandal on Saturday night. Police managed to rescue her husband Pradeep and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

Pradeep and his wife were returning to his native Ganneruvaram mandal from Karimnagar town on his motorcycle. Suddenly, an insect hit his eye on the Rajiv Rahadari and he lost control of his bike and the duo fell into the canal. Locals noticed them, raised an alarm and called the police, who rushed to the spot and rescued Pradeep. However, they could not find his wife.

Police alerted the SRSP authorities downstream and police officials of Huzurabad to retrieve the body of Pradeep’s wife.