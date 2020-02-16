Woman drowns in canal, husband rescued

A woman reportedly drowned in the Kakatiya canal at Alugunuru of Thimmapur mandal on Saturday night. Police managed to rescue her husband Pradeep and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.
Pradeep and his wife were returning to his native Ganneruvaram mandal from Karimnagar town on his motorcycle. Suddenly, an insect hit his eye on the Rajiv Rahadari and he lost control of his bike and the duo fell into the canal. Locals noticed them, raised an alarm and called the police, who rushed to the spot and rescued Pradeep. However, they could not find his wife.
Police alerted the SRSP authorities downstream and police officials of Huzurabad to retrieve the body of Pradeep’s wife.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.