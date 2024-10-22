GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman dies of head injury while trying to escape monkey attack

Published - October 22, 2024 03:15 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old woman died of injuries she suffered while trying to escape an attack by a horde of monkeys in Khanapur town of Nirmal district on Monday (October 21, 2024).

According to sources, B. Lakshmi, a beedi roller, fell to the ground when a bunch of ferocious monkeys chased her while she was sitting in front of her house at Vidyanagar late on Monday afternoon. She sustained grievous injuries on her head and subsequently died while being shifted to a hospital, sources said.

The incident has yet again put the spotlight on the unabated menace of monkeys in parts of Khanapur town.

Published - October 22, 2024 03:15 pm IST

