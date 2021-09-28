Woman dies in accident

HYDERABAD

28 September 2021 21:07 IST

A 31-year-old woman died after a container lorry ran over her in Quthbullapur on Tuesday early morning. The woman, Vijitha, is a resident of Quthbullapur. Jeedimetla police sub-inspector K. Goutham said that she was heading to a yoga session on a bike and overtook the heavy vehicle. However, she fell down and the lorry ran over her leading to her instantaneous death. The driver of the heavy vehicle is absconding.

