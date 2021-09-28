A 31-year-old woman died after a container lorry ran over her in Quthbullapur on Tuesday early morning. The woman, Vijitha, is a resident of Quthbullapur. Jeedimetla police sub-inspector K. Goutham said that she was heading to a yoga session on a bike and overtook the heavy vehicle. However, she fell down and the lorry ran over her leading to her instantaneous death. The driver of the heavy vehicle is absconding.
Woman dies in accident
Staff Reporter
HYDERABAD,
September 28, 2021 21:07 IST
Staff Reporter
HYDERABAD,
September 28, 2021 21:07 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 9:08:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/woman-dies-in-accident/article36720652.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story