Woman dies after wall collapses on her in Siddipet district

May 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - SIDDIPET

A woman from Mirjapur village in Husnabad mandal died reportedly after a wall collapsed on her when she was collecting used steel rods at Somaji Tanda. The incident occurred on Monday but came to light on Tuesday.

According to sources, Anusha (35) went to Somaji Tanda, one of the vacated villages that would submerge under the Gouravelli reservoir, to collect used steel rods from houses that are being demolished. While she was at it, a wall collapsed on her.

When Anusha failed to return home on Monday evening, her family members lodged a missing-person complaint with the police, who traced her location based on mobile phone signals. The police team that reached the spot found her dead. The body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Sarpanch Baddam Raji Reddy said that several people were going to such villages to collect used steel rods from demolished houses despite warnings. Almost all the villages coming under the reservoir area have already been vacated and houses are being demolished.