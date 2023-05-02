ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies after wall collapses on her in Siddipet district

May 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from Mirjapur village in Husnabad mandal died reportedly after a wall collapsed on her when she was collecting used steel rods at Somaji Tanda. The incident occurred on Monday but came to light on Tuesday.

According to sources, Anusha (35) went to Somaji Tanda, one of the vacated villages that would submerge under the Gouravelli reservoir, to collect used steel rods from houses that are being demolished. While she was at it, a wall collapsed on her.

When Anusha failed to return home on Monday evening, her family members lodged a missing-person complaint with the police, who traced her location based on mobile phone signals. The police team that reached the spot found her dead. The body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarpanch Baddam Raji Reddy said that several people were going to such villages to collect used steel rods from demolished houses despite warnings. Almost all the villages coming under the reservoir area have already been vacated and houses are being demolished.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US