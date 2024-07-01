Woman dies after abortion in Suryapet after diagnosis reveals baby girl again

Twenty-seven-year-old Suhasini was harassed mentally and physically for a boy child. Her in-laws threatened her that her husband would marry another woman if the third delivery was not a boy, Suryapet Superintendent of Police Sunpreet Singh said, disclosing the investigation details to the press on Monday.

Suhasini breathed her last on June 27 in Suryapet town, two days after the abortion while she was being shifted from one hospital to another as a result of her critical condition. Her pulse weakened while on the way to Hyderabad and a private doctor in Suryapet who examined her condition declared her dead.

Addressing the press, Mr. Sunpreet Singh said it was her husband Ratnavath Harisingh, 37, a manager in a filling station, of MG Nagar Thanda under Chivvemla police limits, who approached a registered medical practitioner A. Naveen to go about the procedure.

He was introduced to two compounders at Vijaya Hospital, Kodad — R. Gopi and Shaik Saidulu — who further reported the case to their doctor K. Guruvaiah, a surgeon and sonologist, for performing a sex determination test. The doctor took ₹11,000 as fee and revealed it was a baby girl.

Following it, Harisingh and his family members took Suhasini to Kamala Hospital at Huzurnagar on June 24 for the abortion, to be performed by the manager there Shaik Kasim and a nurse Devarakonda Rani. But the plan was foiled when a few reporters made enquiries at the hospital.

The woman was shifted back to Kodad where Dr. Guruvaiah performed the procedure but advised shifting her to Khammam for better treatment. As her condition worsened, she was referred to a better centre in Hyderabad.

As of Monday, Mr. Sunpreet Singh said: “Six people have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The 69-year-old doctor remains absconding. All the accused have been booked under provisions of The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and Pre-Conception & Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act.”