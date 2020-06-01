Woman, daughter killed in road accident

KHAMMAM

01 June 2020 22:01 IST

Speeding truck hits their vehicle from behind, runs over them

A woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed on the spot when a speeding truck hit the bike on which they were riding pillion at Thallampadu village near here on Monday.

The victims were identified as 25-year-old N Sujatha and her daughter of Ramapuram village in Suryapet district’s Mellacheruvu mandal.

Sujatha’s 30-year-old husband Srihari, who was riding the bike, sustained minor injuries in the mishap.

The trio was travelling on the bike from Khammam to their native village when the truck rammed into their two-wheeler from behind at a high speed at Thallampadu on the Khammam-Suryapet highway on Monday morning.

The mother-daughter duo fell off the bike under the impact of the accident and were crushed to death under the rear wheels of the truck on the middle of the road.

Srihari, a hotel manager, had narrowly escaped being run over. The tragic death of his wife and daughter right in front of his eyes left him shell-shocked.

A case has been registered at Khammam rural police station.