Telangana

Woman, daughter killed in road accident

Speeding truck hits their vehicle from behind, runs over them

A woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed on the spot when a speeding truck hit the bike on which they were riding pillion at Thallampadu village near here on Monday.

The victims were identified as 25-year-old N Sujatha and her daughter of Ramapuram village in Suryapet district’s Mellacheruvu mandal.

Sujatha’s 30-year-old husband Srihari, who was riding the bike, sustained minor injuries in the mishap.

The trio was travelling on the bike from Khammam to their native village when the truck rammed into their two-wheeler from behind at a high speed at Thallampadu on the Khammam-Suryapet highway on Monday morning.

The mother-daughter duo fell off the bike under the impact of the accident and were crushed to death under the rear wheels of the truck on the middle of the road.

Srihari, a hotel manager, had narrowly escaped being run over. The tragic death of his wife and daughter right in front of his eyes left him shell-shocked.

A case has been registered at Khammam rural police station.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 10:02:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/woman-daughter-killed-in-road-accident/article31725129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY