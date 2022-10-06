Woman, daughter found dead in Ibrahimpatnam

A mother and daughter died by suicide, Ibrahimpatnam police said on Thursday.

According to Ibrahimpatnam inspector, R Saidulu, said that the victims hanged themselves in their house.

The victims have been identified as Agamma, 55, and Manohari, 30. The duo were said to have been facing severe financial difficulties and were grappling with health issues as well. Manohari was suffering from paralysis for the past four years.

The incident came to light after locals informed the police of pungent smell coming from the victims’ house. After breaking open the door, police then went to the house and found the duo’s decomposing bodies and they suspect that the victims died of suicide a few days ago.

Police moved the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for post mortem.

Police have booked a case and an investigation is in progress.

(Roshni, suicide intervention centre: 914066202000/6666 1117 )