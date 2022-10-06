Woman, daughter found dead in Ibrahimpatnam

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
October 06, 2022 23:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother and daughter died by suicide, Ibrahimpatnam police said on Thursday.

According to Ibrahimpatnam inspector, R Saidulu, said that the victims hanged themselves in their house.

The victims have been identified as Agamma, 55, and Manohari, 30. The duo were said to have been facing severe financial difficulties and were grappling with health issues as well. Manohari was suffering from paralysis for the past four years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident came to light after locals informed the police of pungent smell coming from the victims’ house. After breaking open the door, police then went to the house and found the duo’s decomposing bodies and they suspect that the victims died of suicide a few days ago.

Police moved the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for post mortem.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Police have booked a case and an investigation is in progress.

(Roshni, suicide intervention centre: 914066202000/6666 1117 )

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
Hyderabad

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app