Woman, daughter clear physical efficiency tests for SI posts

December 15, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Aiming to become Sub-Inspectors of Police, a mother-daughter duo cleared the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) held in Khammam on Wednesday.

The duo, identified as Nagamani and her daughter Trilokini of Chennaram village in Nelakondapalli mandal, had earlier qualified in the preliminary written test conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

Nagamani is presently working as a constable in Mulugu district. The jubilant mother-daughter duo reiterated their resolve to clear the final written examination to realise their dream of becoming sub-inspectors.

As many as 987 female candidates appeared for the PMT and PET in Khammam on Wednesday. Of these, 663 candidates qualified for the final written examination.