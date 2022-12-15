  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Woman, daughter clear physical efficiency tests for SI posts

December 15, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KHAMMAM

P. Sridhar

Aiming to become Sub-Inspectors of Police, a mother-daughter duo cleared the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) held in Khammam on Wednesday.

The duo, identified as Nagamani and her daughter Trilokini of Chennaram village in Nelakondapalli mandal, had earlier qualified in the preliminary written test conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

Nagamani is presently working as a constable in Mulugu district. The jubilant mother-daughter duo reiterated their resolve to clear the final written examination to realise their dream of becoming sub-inspectors.

As many as 987 female candidates appeared for the PMT and PET in Khammam on Wednesday. Of these, 663 candidates qualified for the final written examination.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.