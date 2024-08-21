Woman critically injured after school bus knocks her down

ADVERTISEMENT

A speeding school bus rammed into a pedestrian crossing the road, sending her flying about 10 feet away to the other side in Attapur, on Tuesday morning. The driver was taken into police custody and a case was booked for negligence.

According to the police, Harika, 22, who recently joined a pharma company, was crossing the road with her father near Pillar Number 130 of the PVNR Expressway around 7.30 a.m. “In an attempt to catch her company bus, the father-daughter duo ran across the road when the school bus hit her,” said an official of Rajendranagar police.

The CCTV camera at the spot recorded the incident.

The woman, critically injured, was shifted to a private hospital in the vicinity where she is undergoing treatment. Her father also sustained minor injuries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.