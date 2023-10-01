ADVERTISEMENT

Woman constable, who drowned in drain, cremated with police honours in Kothagudem

October 01, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The last rites of Kothagudem one-town head constable Sridevi, who died after falling into an open drain while on bandobust duty in Bhadrachalam on Saturday, were performed with full police honours in Kothagudem town on Sunday.

Family members, relatives and friends, including several police personnel, bid a tearful adieu to the deceased.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police G.Vineeth, along with his wife Preethi, paid their last respects to Sridevi and consoled the bereaved family at their residence in the coal town. The SP handed over ₹1 lakh to them as immediate relief.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said members of the District Police Officers’ Association donated ₹20,000 towards funeral expenses

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US