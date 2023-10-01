HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman constable, who drowned in drain, cremated with police honours in Kothagudem

October 01, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The last rites of Kothagudem one-town head constable Sridevi, who died after falling into an open drain while on bandobust duty in Bhadrachalam on Saturday, were performed with full police honours in Kothagudem town on Sunday.

Family members, relatives and friends, including several police personnel, bid a tearful adieu to the deceased.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police G.Vineeth, along with his wife Preethi, paid their last respects to Sridevi and consoled the bereaved family at their residence in the coal town. The SP handed over ₹1 lakh to them as immediate relief.

Sources said members of the District Police Officers’ Association donated ₹20,000 towards funeral expenses

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.