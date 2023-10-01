Woman constable, who drowned in drain, cremated with police honours in Kothagudem

October 01, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The last rites of Kothagudem one-town head constable Sridevi, who died after falling into an open drain while on bandobust duty in Bhadrachalam on Saturday, were performed with full police honours in Kothagudem town on Sunday.

Family members, relatives and friends, including several police personnel, bid a tearful adieu to the deceased.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police G.Vineeth, along with his wife Preethi, paid their last respects to Sridevi and consoled the bereaved family at their residence in the coal town. The SP handed over ₹1 lakh to them as immediate relief.

Sources said members of the District Police Officers’ Association donated ₹20,000 towards funeral expenses