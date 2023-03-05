ADVERTISEMENT

Woman constable found dead under suspicious circumstances 

March 05, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman police constable was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Venu Rao Colony in Warangal on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mounika, a mother of two, and a writer at a police station in Mahabubabad. Family members of Mounika, who gathered at the MGM mortuary, said they were informed by her in-laws about her alleged suicide by hanging in the morning hours.

However, when her body was examined, they said she had bruises and injuries on her upper body, which suggested that she was tortured and killed, and later the death was portrayed as suicide by hanging, they alleged.

Family members, her batchmates and friends, who were waiting at the mortuary, clearly rejected the ‘suicide theory’. They maintained that Mounika had been a victim of domestic violence and torture at the hands of her husband and in-laws. A sub-inspector aspirant in the ongoing State recruitment, she was talented, bold and always ready to help, her friends said.

The Warangal police opened an investigation.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040-6620 2000.

