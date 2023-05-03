ADVERTISEMENT

Woman constable found dead in Shah Ali Banda

May 03, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A woman constable working with the Chatrinaka police allegedly died by suicide by hanging at her residence in Shah Ali Banda on Wednesday. 

Police said that constable D. Surekha, 28, was of the 2018 batch, and had her engagement on May 1. “Her sister, who was in the city for her engagement ceremony, found her hanging at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. . As per preliminary enquiry, we suspect that she was unhappy with the marriage. Further investigation is underway,” said the police, who booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC., and shifted the body for postmortem examination. 

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline numbers - 8142020033/44.)

