Woman constable appreciated for saving life

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 23, 2022 21:21 IST

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand appreciated the timely efforts of woman constable D. Naveena, who administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and saved a woman’s life in the Thursday’s Gymkhana Grounds ticket stampede incident.

Ranjitha, a groundskeeping staff at Gymkhana Grounds, lay unconscious after she was caught in the stampede. Ms. Naveena rushed to her and administered the life-saving technique to see her breathe again.

Handing over a certificate of appreciation and ₹5,000 as reward, Mr. Anand said the constable put her training in emergency medical assistance to good use.

