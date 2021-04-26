Woman conductor’s appeal for Remdesivir goes viral

Kusuma

A woman conductor of Kamareddy depot of State road transport corporation, Kusuma, on Monday took to Twitter to appeal the regional manager of the corporation at Kamareddy from her hospital bed for supply of ten injections of Remdesivir as her condition on account of COVID-19 had deteriorated.

In her messages to the Regional Manager, Kusuma pleaded that the injections be delivered to her at the hospital at cheaper rates. The amount will be paid on delivery, she said.

She pointed out that the MRP of injections is ₹ 349 but they were not available in Kamareddy. The hoarders in the town sold each of them for ₹60,000.

The regional manager tagged the tweets of Kusuma to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.