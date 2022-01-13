Woman commits suicide

HYDERABAD

13 January 2022 19:56 IST

Her husband and two children died in a span of one year

P. Anitha (35), belonging to Manoharabad in Medak district, committed suicide by hanging at her house in the wee hours of Thursday. She was the only surviving member in her family as three other members died due to health issues in last one year.

According to sources, Anitha’s husband Ramu died about a year ago due to illness. Since then, she has been taking care of her two children Kishore (8) and Lakshmipriya (11). On December 22, the family cooked chicken and developed vomiting and stomach ache. Kishore died on December 27 while undergoing treatment and Lakshmipriya died on January 10. Depressed over the death of her husband and children, she lost her will to live and committed suicide by hanging. Manoharabad police registered a case and are investigating.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000

Advertising

Advertising