Woman claims sexual assault by 142 persons

Sexual assault by in-laws alleged

In a shocking case, a 25-year-old woman approached the Panjagutta Police Station with a complaint alleging that she was sexually assaulted by 142 persons since 2010.

According to Panjagutta sub-inspector of police D Nagaraju, the complainant stated that three months after she was married in 2010, her in-laws allegedly sexually harassed and sexually assaulted her. The victim has named her in-laws as those who allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed her.

“The victim has mentioned in her complaint that the family and their friends had sexually assaulted her since 2010. After examining the complaint, we have booked a case. The victim looks mentally sound. We will take a further look at the case and the officer will decide how to proceed,” he said.

While a rape case has been booked, other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code have also been invoked. Additionally, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has also been invoked.