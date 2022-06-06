Woman chopped, stuffed in drum 

A woman was murdered, chopped into pieces and stuffed in a water drum, at Subhash Nagar of Rahmath Nagar division in Jubilee Hills police limits.

The incident came to light on Monday, after repeat searches by the parents of the victim as her phone remained switched off since Friday. The parents had even filed a missing person’s complaint with the police on Saturday.

According to police, the victim Saroja and Anil had a love marriage and moved to Hyderabad from Mahabubnagar. The couple often had arguments and several times the elders intervened too to settle the issues.

Anil has been out of contact for the past few days.

On Monday, the parents force opened the lock after sensing a bad odour while searching near house. They found their daughter in dismembered state and stuffed in a water drum.

Jubilee Hills police have opened an investigation.