November 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State task force from the Excise and Prohibition department seized 3.6 kilograms of alprazolam and 14 kilograms of Chloral Hydrate from a woman in Nizamabad. Officials said the woman, identified as Dusari Savithri, was transporting the material to manufacture adulterated toddy. “She was nabbed on Sunday based on a tip-off from a place in Navipet. She was handed over to the Nizamabad Excise police for further investigation,” said the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.