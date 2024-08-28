Woman booked for threat of suicide alleging police harassment

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman from Borabanda created a video threatening to commit suicide alleging persistent police harassment.

The Borabanda police have a booked her for ‘attempt to commit suicide to compel or restraint exercise of lawful power’ under the Section 226 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have initiated a probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video that has been making rounds on the social media, Vemula Sarala, an alleged belt shop owner, said that the police have been harassing her despite having stopped running a belt shop.

This follows the recent raids conducted on her residence in Borabanda on August 16 in which the police seized 136 liquor bottles allegedly stored for illegal sale. The police had booked Shillola Pushpa and P. Santosh for not only obstructing the investigation but also facilitating the escape of the prime accused - Sarala.

The woman has at least 10 pending cases and a suspect sheet opened against her. According to Borabanda Inspector S. V. Shekhar, “The woman was previously arrested by the police and was let off recently for good behaviour. Since then, 10 cases have been booked against her and she has not been cooperating with the investigation. She will be taken into police custody.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.