Woman booked for threat of suicide alleging police harassment

Published - August 28, 2024 06:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A woman from Borabanda created a video threatening to commit suicide alleging persistent police harassment.

The Borabanda police have a booked her for ‘attempt to commit suicide to compel or restraint exercise of lawful power’ under the Section 226 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have initiated a probe.

In the video that has been making rounds on the social media, Vemula Sarala, an alleged belt shop owner, said that the police have been harassing her despite having stopped running a belt shop. 

This follows the recent raids conducted on her residence in Borabanda on August 16 in which the police seized 136 liquor bottles allegedly stored for illegal sale. The police had booked Shillola Pushpa and P. Santosh for not only obstructing the investigation but also facilitating the escape of the prime accused - Sarala.  

The woman has at least 10 pending cases and a suspect sheet opened against her. According to Borabanda Inspector S. V. Shekhar, “The woman was previously arrested by the police and was let off recently for good behaviour. Since then, 10 cases have been booked against her and she has not been cooperating with the investigation. She will be taken into police custody.” 

