ADVERTISEMENT

Woman booked for poisoning husband

March 29, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur

A woman was booked by the Mailardevpally police for allegedly killing her husband by spiking his drink with poison.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim has been identified as Avinash, a software engineer working in Bihar.

According to officials from the Rajendranagar zone of Cyberabad, Avinash came to see his wife Akanksha, 25, in Hyderabad on March 22. He has been allegedly torturing and harassing his wife due to which she was staying with her parents in Jadcherla.

“Vexed by the constant torture and harassment, she planned to kill him at her brother’s home on Mailardevpally. She served her husband milkshake mixed with a pesticide on Wednesday night. Avinash died while undergoing treatment in Osmania General Hospital,” said the official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Mailardevpally police took Akanksha into custody and she is being produced before the court, the official further added. The body has been sent for autopsy while a case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US