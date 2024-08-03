ADVERTISEMENT

Woman bludgeoned to death over an argument over ₹16,000

Published - August 03, 2024 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An argument over ₹16,000 resulted in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in LB Nagar on Friday evening. Police said that she confronted her neighbour about the money she owes her when an argument broke out between them.

Police said that Narsamma loaned the money to Sarojini Reddy, 46, her neighbour. “On Friday evening, Narsamma went to confront Sarojini about the money not being returned on time. An argument broke out between the two and Sarojini called her son Shiva Reddy, who was at a wine shop consuming alcohol at the time,” said the police.

A drunk Shiva Reddy came home and in the middle of their heated argument, both Sarojini and Shiva bludgeoned her to death by hitting on her head with a hammer. They then cleaned the blood and moved the body to the adjacent empty room and staged a narrative as if she collapsed on her own.

“However, Shiva, in an inebriated condition, called his friend and informed about the murder. The friend then approached us and tipped us off,” added the police.

A patrol team was routed to the place and Narsamma’s body was discovered. Both Sarojini and her son were booked for murder.

