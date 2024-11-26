Woman behind theft at KPHB jewellery shop arrested

A woman who stole gold jewellery worth ₹2.9 lakh from a jewellery store in KPHB Colony was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

The accused Putta Sunitha, 41, was arrested following a complaint from store manager Rakesh Sirui.

The incident was reported on November 23, 2024, when the accused wearing a mask, entered the Devi Jewellery showroom. She distracted the sales staff by pretending to be a customer interested in purchasing gold necklaces. While the staff’s attention was diverted, she stole a gold chain weighing 73.916 grams.

The stolen jewellery was recovered from the accused, and she has been remanded to judicial custody, said police.