Woman attacks husband with axe

Victim dies while being shifted to hospital

In a shocking incident, a woman axed her husband and grievously injured him. The victim died while being shifted to hospital. The incident took place late Monday night at Ibrahimpur in Chegunta mandal. According to police, one Kummari Bhikshapati (57) was attacked with an axe by his wife K. Satteva on Monday night when he was in sleep. Police said that Bhikshapati died while being shifted to hospital. Body was shifted to government hospital for post mortem. Chegunta police registered a case and are investigating.

