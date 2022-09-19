Woman attacked for not stripping on video call 

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in her 30s was allegedly attacked by her male friend reportedly for not stripping on video call late on Sunday.

The woman who dialled the 100 helpline was rescued by the police and shifted to a hospital for emergency treatment. She was said to be stable and discharged later in the evening on Monday

According to Punjagutta police, the accused was identified as Vijay Simha, a resident of Borabanda. He got familiar with the woman over Facebook and had met her earlier.

On Sunday night, after a chat on WhatsApp, the man had reportedly video called her, stripped, and also insisted the woman to do so. When she refused and blocked his number, he reached her house at BS Maktha and allegedly attacked her with a broken liquor bottle.

On Monday, news of the attack went viral, and as the accused man was reportedly linked to a politician from the ruling party, leaders and activists of BJP and Congress staged protests at the Punjagutta police station. They demanded reasons for the delay in registering the crime.

Later in the day, the police registered the incident, and booked Vijay Simha for trespass, sexual harassment, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and criminal intimidation.