Woman attacked for not stripping on video call 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 19, 2022 22:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in her 30s was allegedly attacked by her male friend reportedly for not stripping on video call late on Sunday.

The woman who dialled the 100 helpline was rescued by the police and shifted to a hospital for emergency treatment. She was said to be stable and discharged later in the evening on Monday

According to Punjagutta police, the accused was identified as Vijay Simha, a resident of Borabanda. He got familiar with the woman over Facebook and had met her earlier.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday night, after a chat on WhatsApp, the man had reportedly video called her, stripped, and also insisted the woman to do so. When she refused and blocked his number, he reached her house at BS Maktha and allegedly attacked her with a broken liquor bottle.

On Monday, news of the attack went viral, and as the accused man was reportedly linked to a politician from the ruling party, leaders and activists of BJP and Congress staged protests at the Punjagutta police station. They demanded reasons for the delay in registering the crime.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Later in the day, the police registered the incident, and booked Vijay Simha for trespass, sexual harassment, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and criminal intimidation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app