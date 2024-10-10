ADVERTISEMENT

Woman ASI attempts suicide inside Chilipched police station in Medak

Published - October 10, 2024 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attempted suicide inside the Chilipched police station in Medak district, alleging harassment by her superior.

ASI Sudharani alleged that Sub-Inspector Yadagiri was harassing her and allegedly marked her absent even after she attended bandobust duties.

“On Wednesday evening around 7 p.m., when she arrived for duty, Yadagiri questioned her in writing about not being present on October 8 and 9. She then attempted suicide by trying to end her life in one of the rooms in the police station,” Medak Superintendent of Police D. Uday Kumar Reddy said.

The colleagues present at the police rescued the woman and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she underwent treatment. Following the incident, the department initiated an internal inquiry headed by the Narsapur Inspector. Further action will be taken by Medak SP based on the findings in the report.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000

