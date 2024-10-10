GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman ASI attempts suicide inside Chilipched police station in Medak

Published - October 10, 2024 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attempted suicide inside the Chilipched police station in Medak district, alleging harassment by her superior.

ASI Sudharani alleged that Sub-Inspector Yadagiri was harassing her and allegedly marked her absent even after she attended bandobust duties.

“On Wednesday evening around 7 p.m., when she arrived for duty, Yadagiri questioned her in writing about not being present on October 8 and 9. She then attempted suicide by trying to end her life in one of the rooms in the police station,” Medak Superintendent of Police D. Uday Kumar Reddy said.

The colleagues present at the police rescued the woman and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she underwent treatment. Following the incident, the department initiated an internal inquiry headed by the Narsapur Inspector. Further action will be taken by Medak SP based on the findings in the report.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000

Published - October 10, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / suicide / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.