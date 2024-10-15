Woman arrested in Kalaburgi for duping job seekers in Hyderabad

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Kalaburgi, Karnataka by the Cyberabad Cyber Crimes for allegedly duping job seekers in Hyderabad.

Police arrested Reshma alias Swapna, who defrauded job seekers by posing as a ‘Senior HR Manager’ at Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS). She lured victims with promises of lucrative job opportunities in multinational companies, but instead swindled them out of significant sums of money.

“Reshma and her associates targeted job seekers through phone calls and online communications. They would convince victims to pay advance processing fees, claiming it was necessary to secure a job offer. After receiving the payments, the gang would send fake emails and offer letters that appeared to be from official IBM and Cognizant email addresses, further convincing victims of the legitimacy of the job offers,” said the police, adding that once the money was transferred, Reshma would cease communication and disappear.

One of the victims, an MBA graduate, reported that she was contacted by Reshma and her accomplice, Pydi Supreethi, in September 2023. “They offered job opportunities in multinational companies and requested an advance payment of 50% for placement. The victim collected ₹58.75 lakh from nine others and transferred it to various accounts. Despite receiving what appeared to be official job offers, the victims realised they had been scammed after communication ceased,” added the police.

It was revealed that Reshma was part of a well-organised fraud operation. Her ex-husband, Mohammed Ali, orchestrated the scam, while others were involved in sending fake emails and procuring SIM cards. Multiple bank accounts were used to funnel the illicitly obtained funds. The police seized several items, including smartphones, laptops, SIM cards, bank cards, and a car from Reshma.

