Woman arrested for swapping gold chain at jewellery store

December 07, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Osmania University police arrested a woman for swapping a gold chain with a fake one in a jewellery store in Habsiguda.

Police said that Vemuri Bhargavi Reddy, 26, was arrested, and the manager and an employee of Attica Gold Company was booked for the fraud.

“She pledged the stolen chain for ₹2.08 lakh with the company without providing any documentation,” police said.

The con came to light when the staffers of the jewellery store tallied the stock on November 25. “Upon checking the CCTV footage from the previous day, Bhargavi Reddy, who posed as a customer, was seen swapping the chains,” added the police.

The chain, weighing 39.962 grams, was recovered from the store and the two employees were booked.

